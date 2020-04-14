Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.77-0.79 for the period. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.57.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
