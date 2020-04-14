Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.77-0.79 for the period. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

