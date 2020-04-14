Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 1.7%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.30, approximately 107,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,585,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.