SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $50.98 and $20.33. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $169,245.18 and $1.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 65.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.01053568 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00239219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00174262 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007525 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054486 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.