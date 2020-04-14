Spectrum Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,044.51 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $10,044.51 and $6,552.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00603025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008439 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.