Spectiv Achieves Market Cap of $16,429.84 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $16,429.84 and approximately $55.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.02760848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00227082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,931,430 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

