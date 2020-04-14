SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.86. The company had a trading volume of 760,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,037. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average of $346.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

