SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. 973,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

