SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 358.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after buying an additional 353,358 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,648,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,083,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 724,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 143,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $46.93. 982,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,724. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

