Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $35.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SCCO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

