Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 3.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. 4,356,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.39.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $4,738,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.