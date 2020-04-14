Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 15.4%

Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC) dropped 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 127,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 223,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.