Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Sleep Number comprises about 1.7% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,532 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $22,426,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SNBR stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 480,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,410. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.84. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

