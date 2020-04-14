Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.34-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $766.1-766.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

