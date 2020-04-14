Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $34,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 528,336 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,337,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 1,938,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,311. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

