Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Down 3.3%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.15, approximately 169,096 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,048,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Simmons First National by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $23,512,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,427,000 after buying an additional 467,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $8,077,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 281,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

