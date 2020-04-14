Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIA. CIBC cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
TSE SIA traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 263,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,246. The company has a market capitalization of $856.21 million and a PE ratio of 110.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.35.
In other news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
