Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIA. CIBC cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TSE SIA traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 263,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,246. The company has a market capitalization of $856.21 million and a PE ratio of 110.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$172.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

