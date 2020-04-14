Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $18,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.