ShipChain Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $2,373.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.02764454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00226071 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

