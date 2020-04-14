Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,886 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 1.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

