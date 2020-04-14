Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,684,000 after buying an additional 440,629 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 8,500,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,869. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.