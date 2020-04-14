Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,837 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 20,295,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

