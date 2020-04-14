Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 10,487 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. BP makes up approximately 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $3,381,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 65,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in BP by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,304,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

