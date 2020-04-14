Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 141,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 7,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

