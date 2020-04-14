Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $233,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,008,000 after purchasing an additional 270,446 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$30.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,199,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,133. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

