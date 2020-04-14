Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.39 on Tuesday, reaching $284.83. 8,097,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,088. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.