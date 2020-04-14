Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

