Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. 6,141,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,614. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

