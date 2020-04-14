Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM traded up $28.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $414.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,433. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $258.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.32 and its 200-day moving average is $374.21.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.23.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

