Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.92. 35,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.16 per share, for a total transaction of $306,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.