Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 275,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.54. 29,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,317. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

