Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $780,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

