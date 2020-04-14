Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. 232,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares in the company, valued at $64,828,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,446 shares of company stock worth $20,369,138 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

