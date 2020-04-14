Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $443,329,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.77.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. 3,987,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,517. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.