Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $541,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

TSN traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

