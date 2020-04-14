Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,400,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

