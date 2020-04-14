Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. 11,592,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

