Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 68,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 5.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 69.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 3,714,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,492,343. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

