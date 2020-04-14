Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.