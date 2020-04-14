Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $114.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,283.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,033,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,912.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,856.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,079.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

