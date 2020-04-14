Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 89 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,347 shares of company stock worth $112,669,594 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.38 on Tuesday, reaching $270.72. 620,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,622,977. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.