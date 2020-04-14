Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 876 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 2.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 511,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $254,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 15.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

