Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $8.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 357,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,674. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

