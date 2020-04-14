Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 7,257 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 264,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,394 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 17,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

