Shaw Communications Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.