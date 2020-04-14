Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.
Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 906,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several research firms have weighed in on SJR. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.