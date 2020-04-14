Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 906,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJR. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

