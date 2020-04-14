ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

