ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.54.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,541 shares of company stock valued at $30,757,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

