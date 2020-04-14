Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) CEO Holli C. Ladhani Buys 14,524 Shares

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 563,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.39 million, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

