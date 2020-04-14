Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Scotiabank

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

TSE:SES traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 534,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.01. The company has a market cap of $219.77 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$8.67.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$75,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$480,330.45. Also, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

