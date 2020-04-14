Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Trading Down 8.3%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69, 52,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,562,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Seadrill alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.96.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.25 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 945,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Seadrill by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,473,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 953,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seadrill by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 377,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seadrill by 1,652.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,239,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 331,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.